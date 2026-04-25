NVIDIA becomes first company to hit $5 trillion market value

NVIDIA has made history by becoming the first company ever to reach a market capitalization of $5 trillion. The chipmaker's valuation was around $5.08 trillion, surpassing tech giants like Alphabet ($4.1 trillion) and Apple ($3.97 trillion). Microsoft and Amazon were next on the list with valuations of $3.13 trillion and $2.82 trillion, respectively.

Market surge NVIDIA's stock surges to record high NVIDIA's stock was trading at around $209.7, up 5.04% on the day after hitting an intraday high of $210.95. This surge pushed NVIDIA's valuation to over $5.1 trillion. The company's success is largely due to its position as a leading supplier of graphics processing units (GPUs), which are extensively used in training and running artificial intelligence models.

Information From gaming GPUs to AI powerhouse NVIDIA started out making GPUs for video games and graphics-heavy applications. In the 1990s, it launched several series of graphics processors that earned the company rave reviews. This success also helped NVIDIA land a contract to build hardware for Microsoft's gaming console, Xbox.

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