NVIDIA, Blackstone and partners plan $500 billion AI infrastructure fund
NVIDIA is joining forces with big Wall Street names like Blackstone, BlackRock, Apollo Global Management, and Brookfield Asset Management to raise a massive $500 billion for building out AI infrastructure.
The idea is to make powerful AI computing more available, not just for tech giants, but also startups, governments, and cloud providers, while giving investors a chance to get in on the action.
Funding handled by independent investors
NVIDIA says this funding will be handled by independent investors (not just NVIDIA itself), easing concerns about "circular financing."
They compare building today's AI systems to creating essentials like electricity or transportation in past eras; basically, they see it as laying the groundwork for future innovation in software and automation.
This partnership should help speed up new AI projects while spreading out financial risks.