An online petition urging Huang's return as CEO has already garnered over 180,000 signatures.

The campaign has received backing from high-profile individuals such as Epic Games CEO Tim Sweeney, SpaceX CEO Elon Musk, and Replit CEO Amjad Masad.

President Donald Trump also expressed his support on Monday by saying that it "certainly isn't a bad idea" to have Huang back at NVIDIA.