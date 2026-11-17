NVIDIA board has no plans to bring Jensen Huang back
What's the story
NVIDIA's board of directors is not considering the possibility of Jensen Huang returning as CEO, CNBC reported. A source told the outlet that the board is currently focused on an investigation into Huang and isn't in talks to reinstate him. The development comes after a wave of public support for Huang's reinstatement from tech executives and both current and former employees at NVIDIA.
Public support
Online petition urging Huang's return garners over 180,000 signatures
An online petition urging Huang's return as CEO has already garnered over 180,000 signatures.
The campaign has received backing from high-profile individuals such as Epic Games CEO Tim Sweeney, SpaceX CEO Elon Musk, and Replit CEO Amjad Masad.
President Donald Trump also expressed his support on Monday by saying that it "certainly isn't a bad idea" to have Huang back at NVIDIA.
Leadership transition
NVIDIA appoints Colette Kress as interim CEO
Following Huang's resignation, NVIDIA has appointed its Chief Financial Officer Colette Kress as the interim CEO.
The company has also hired law firm Wachtell Lipton to investigate Huang's conduct.
This comes after his disclosure of an affair and reports of other romances with employees, putting pressure on his position within the company.