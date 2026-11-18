NVIDIA board says Jensen Huang will not return as CEO
What's the story
NVIDIA's new board chair Harvey Jones has confirmed that the company does not intend to reinstate its former CEO, Jensen Huang. The announcement was made during NVIDIA's quarterly earnings call on Tuesday. "The NVIDIA board unanimously accepted his resignation and does not intend to reinstate Jensen as CEO," Jones said. He further clarified that they would not be discussing or taking questions about the circumstances of Huang's resignation and an ongoing investigation into it.
Reinstatement hopes
Huang admits he did not live up to standards
In a statement on X, Huang admitted he "did not live up to the standards expected of everyone" at NVIDIA. He expressed regret over his mistakes and pledged cooperation with the board's investigation into his actions.
Despite the ongoing scandal, tech industry heavyweights have voiced their support for him, calling him "irreplaceable."
Scandal details
Huang's resignation and upcoming congressional testimony
Huang, who resigned on November 12, is embroiled in a scandal involving three affairs, two with NVIDIA employees and one with an alleged Chinese spy named Alice Huang.
Huang is set to testify before Congress on December 1 as part of an ongoing internal company investigation into his actions.
Funding concerns
AI bubble unaffected by Huang's resignation: Expert
Under Huang's leadership, NVIDIA had partnered with six financial institutions in August for about $500 billion to fund AI infrastructure projects.
Despite the uncertainty over his return, Lior Prosor, managing partner at tech VC firm Deep33, believes Huang's resignation won't pop the AI bubble.
"NVIDIA supplies roughly 75% of the AI compute hardware the industry consumes, and demand continues to dramatically outpace supply," Prosor told The Verge.