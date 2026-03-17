NVIDIA CEO expects $1 trillion AI chip revenue by 2027

NVIDIA 's annual developer conference turned into a platform for CEO Jensen Huang to make some bold predictions. He announced that he expects purchase orders for their Blackwell and Vera Rubin AI systems to hit an astounding $1 trillion by 2027. This is a massive jump from last year's projection of a $500 billion revenue opportunity between the two chip technologies.

Financial forecast Surge in demand for NVIDIA's products Following NVIDIA's earnings report last month, Finance Chief Colette Kress announced that the company expects its growth this year to exceed earlier estimates. Huang noted that demand for their products is soaring from both start-ups and large corporations. NVIDIA's stock price saw a nearly 2% increase on Monday. It has gained over 53% in the last one year and over 1,300% in the last five years.

Market impact AI boom driving demand and stock price increase NVIDIA's graphics processing units (GPUs) for artificial intelligence have made the company a household name and the most valuable public company in the world, with a market cap of about $4.5 trillion. The mass adoption of AI is shifting from chatbots to agentic apps that spawn other agents to accomplish tasks, leading to an explosion in token generation and an even greater need for faster inference.

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Financial growth Revenue expectations and upcoming product launch NVIDIA expects its year-over-year revenue for this quarter to surge by about 77% to some $78 billion. The company has also reported 11 consecutive quarters of revenue growth above 55%. Later this year, NVIDIA plans to launch Vera Rubin, a system made up of 1.3 million components and promising 10 times more performance per watt than its predecessor, Grace Blackwell.

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Technological advancements New chip and architecture prototype unveiled At the conference, Huang also unveiled the NVIDIA Groq 3 Language Processing Unit (LPU), its first chip from a start-up it mostly acquired through a $20 billion asset purchase in December. The Groq 3 LPU is designed to enhance its technology with one core optimized for speeding up the GPU. Huang also showcased a prototype of Kyber, NVIDIA's next big rack architecture leap after Rubin.