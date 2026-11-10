NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang admits affair with suspected spy
NVIDIA's CEO Jensen Huang just admitted to an affair with a suspected spy, putting the company right in the middle of the U.S.-China tech showdown.
The US is trying hard to keep advanced AI chips out of China's hands, and since NVIDIA is a top chipmaker, this scandal has everyone wondering what it could mean for global tech power plays.
NVIDIA forced to weaken China chips
NVIDIA's powerful GPUs, essential for building AI, are made through a complex international chain involving Taiwan's TSMC and Dutch company ASML.
The US has been pushing allies to limit China's access to these technologies since 2018.
After tighter export rules in 2022, NVIDIA even had to design weaker chips just for China.
Now, with questions swirling about compliance after Huang's admission, there could be bigger consequences not just for NVIDIA but for the whole global AI race.