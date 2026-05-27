NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang calls blaming layoffs on AI irresponsible
Business
NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang isn't buying the trend of blaming job cuts on AI.
In a recent interview, he called it "lazy" and "irresponsible" for companies to use new tech as a scapegoat, especially since practical AI is still so new.
Huang asked, "AI has just arrived, how is it possible they're already losing jobs?"
Jensen Huang optimistic about AI
Huang criticizes executives for blaming layoffs on AI.
He's optimistic about AI's potential and believes companies using it well could actually grow and hire more people.
Google DeepMind's CEO agrees, saying leaders should be more honest about why jobs are being cut.