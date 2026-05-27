NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang calls blaming layoffs on AI irresponsible Business May 27, 2026

NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang isn't buying the trend of blaming job cuts on AI.

In a recent interview, he called it "lazy" and "irresponsible" for companies to use new tech as a scapegoat, especially since practical AI is still so new.

Huang asked, "AI has just arrived, how is it possible they're already losing jobs?"