NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang loses $7.4 billion, stock slides
Business
NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang just saw $7.4 billion vanish from his fortune in half an hour, after the company confirmed an investigation into Huang.
The announcement sent NVIDIA's stock sliding and nudged Huang down Forbes' billionaire list from eighth to 10th place.
NVIDIA market value falls over $250B
Huang's net worth dipped from $162.2 billion to $154.7 billion, while NVIDIA's market value fell by more than $250 billion in a single afternoon.
The board says it had "no reason to believe that either national security or NVIDIA secrets were compromised" so far, but all this comes right before NVIDIA is set to announce its next quarterly earnings, so all eyes are on how the company handles things moving forward.