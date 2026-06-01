NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang says AI makes SaaS more valuable

Jensen Huang urges redesign for AI

Huang imagines a world where AI agents use even more digital tools than people do now, creating fresh opportunities for software companies.

He emphasized that businesses should redesign their products so they work smoothly with AI.

Even though some companies are worried, like Salesforce and Atlassian, whose stock prices have dropped, Huang and OpenAI's Sam Altman believe the industry will adapt and thrive as technology evolves.