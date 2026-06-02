NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang says AI will boost software innovation
Business
NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang isn't buying the hype that AI will wipe out software companies.
At Computex, he called it "an incredible time to be a software company," saying AI will actually drive more innovation and make adaptable tools even more important.
Other tech leaders like Salesforce's Marc Benioff and SAP's Christian Klein agree: AI is here to help, not replace.
Jensen Huang calls layoffs narrative 'lazy'
Huang also pushed back on the idea that AI is to blame for layoffs two years ago, calling that narrative "lazy."
He pointed out that generative AI only just became practical, so blaming job cuts from years ago on it doesn't add up.
He stressed the need for honest conversations about how tech really impacts jobs.