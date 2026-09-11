Jensen Huang says NVIDIA's revenue could surge 70% next year
What's the story
Jensen Huang, the founder and CEO of NVIDIA, has predicted a massive 70% revenue growth for his company next year. The forecast comes despite growing competition in the GPU and AI chip market from tech giants like Amazon, Microsoft, and Google. Huang made the prediction at the Goldman Sachs Communacopia + Technology conference on Thursday.
Market dominance
Huang's confidence in NVIDIA's AI ecosystem dominance
Huang emphasized NVIDIA's unique position in the AI ecosystem, saying "NVIDIA runs every model. Every single lab can use us."
He added that all AI labs can use their technology, including those from Anthropic, OpenAI, and Google.
This widespread adoption across different platforms makes Huang confident about his company's future growth prospects.
Sales surge
Surge in orders for NVIDIA's high-end systems
Huang also shared that orders for one of their products, a system with 36 Grace CPUs and 72 Blackwell GPUs, are growing at a staggering rate of 27% month-on-month.
This is just one example of the high demand for NVIDIA's products in the market.
He reiterated his prediction that the company could see a whopping 70% year-on-year (YoY) growth next year, backed by this strong sales performance.
Strategic investments
Huang on NVIDIA's global network and investment strategy
Huang highlighted NVIDIA's extensive network, from memory chip makers to data center projects and start-ups.
He said, "We're tracking every single gigawatt of land, power, shell around the world." This global reach gives Huang a unique perspective on market trends.
He also defended NVIDIA's investment strategy in companies that buy its products, saying "we put a little bit of money in, and a lot of money comes back."