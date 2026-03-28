NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang skips 1-on-ones for extreme co-design
Business
NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang isn't your typical boss: he skips one-on-one meetings and instead brings his 60-plus direct reports together to solve problems as a group.
He calls this "extreme co-design," and emphasizes collective problem-solving and shared access to information among his direct reports.
Jensen Huang calls hierarchy 'hamburger style'
Huang isn't a fan of old-school, layered management structures, which he jokingly calls the "hamburger style."
He feels these strict layers just slow things down.