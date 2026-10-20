NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang urges German manufacturers to use AI
NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang is encouraging German manufacturers to get on board with artificial intelligence (AI).
During a chat in Berlin with Chancellor Friedrich Merz, Huang pointed out that AI could give Germany's engineering and manufacturing sectors a real boost, especially by making better use of the data they already have in areas such as robotics and car production.
Jensen Huang backs AI for SMEs
Huang put it simply: "electrons will never replace atoms," but he believes AI can help German companies tackle big challenges such as rising energy costs and tough competition from China.
He also highlighted how important AI could be for small and midsize businesses, the hundreds of small- and medium-sized companies in highly specialized industrial sectors.
European leaders are eyeing AI as a way to rely less on US tech giants, while still keeping their own values front and center.