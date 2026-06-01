NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang visit lifts Samsung and LG shares
Samsung and LG Electronics saw their shares jump big time on Monday, all thanks to buzz around NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang visiting South Korea this week.
He is set to meet top executives like LG Group Chairman Koo Kwang-mo, as South Korea reported record-breaking semiconductor exports fueled by AI demand.
NVIDIA plans over 260,000 chip deliveries
Samsung's stock shot up 9.5%, pushing its value above 2,000 trillion won ($1.32 trillion), while LG Electronics jumped a whopping 28% as it leans into robotics.
NVIDIA is also hosting a Korean Partner Night at the COMPUTEX trade show in Taipei, spotlighting collaborations with Samsung and SK Hynix.
Plus, Samsung just sent out samples of its new high-bandwidth memory chips for AI data centers, and NVIDIA plans to deliver over 260,000 advanced AI chips to South Korea's government and some of the country's biggest businesses, showing how serious these companies are about working together on next-generation tech.