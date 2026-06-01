NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang visit lifts Samsung and LG shares

NVIDIA plans over 260,000 chip deliveries

Samsung's stock shot up 9.5%, pushing its value above 2,000 trillion won ($1.32 trillion), while LG Electronics jumped a whopping 28% as it leans into robotics.

NVIDIA is also hosting a Korean Partner Night at the COMPUTEX trade show in Taipei, spotlighting collaborations with Samsung and SK Hynix.

Plus, Samsung just sent out samples of its new high-bandwidth memory chips for AI data centers, and NVIDIA plans to deliver over 260,000 advanced AI chips to South Korea's government and some of the country's biggest businesses, showing how serious these companies are about working together on next-generation tech.