NVIDIA CEO's old love story resurfaces amid affair admission
What's the story
An old video of NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang has resurfaced, showing him narrating the story of how he won over his wife, Lori Mills. The clip was recorded in November 2024 at the Hong Kong University of Science and Technology, where Huang was awarded an honorary degree. The resurfacing comes after Huang's recent admission of infidelity and NVIDIA's board launching an independent investigation into possible foreign intelligence operation targeting him.
Courtship tale
How Huang struck up a conversation with Mills
In the video, Huang recalls his first encounter with Mills at Oregon State University.
He was just 17 and she was 19.
The billionaire tech mogul said there were 250 students in his class but only three girls.
To strike up a conversation with Mills, he casually asked her if she wanted to see his homework and promised her straight As if she studied with him every Sunday.
Relationship evolution
Huang promised to be CEO by age 30
Huang's promise of academic success led to regular study sessions with Mills, which eventually turned into dates.
He also recalled how he had told her that he would be a CEO by the time he was 30.
The couple tied the knot five years after their first meeting at Oregon State University and now have two children, Madison and Spencer, who both work at NVIDIA.
Public admission
Huang's infidelity has raised questions about his character
Huang's heartwarming courtship story has resurfaced as he publicly admitted to cheating on his wife in a message to NVIDIA employees.
"My actions hurt her and our children. There is no excuse for what I did. I am deeply sorry," he said.
Despite the personal turmoil, Huang has pledged his full commitment to NVIDIA and to working toward regaining their trust.
Ongoing inquiry
Investigation into possible foreign intelligence operation targeting Huang
The board of NVIDIA has launched an independent investigation into reports of a possible foreign intelligence operation targeting Huang.
The probe is being conducted by a committee of independent directors with the help of outside legal counsel.
Huang has agreed to cooperate fully with the investigation, which has also drawn attention to Alice Huang, a Chinese businesswoman suspected by US intelligence officials of working for Beijing.