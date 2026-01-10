NVIDIA seeks full upfront payment from Chinese buyers for chips
What's the story
NVIDIA has changed its sales policy for Chinese customers, demanding full upfront payment for its H200 artificial intelligence (AI) chips. The move comes amid growing uncertainty over regulatory approvals in both the US and China. The shift is a major departure from NVIDIA's previous practices in the region, where some customers were allowed to place partial deposits when ordering high-end processors.
Policy changes
New terms eliminate flexibility for buyers
The new sales policy by NVIDIA eliminates any possibility of refunds or changes to orders once a deal is signed. While some customers may still be allowed to use commercial insurance or asset collateral, the overall framework is much stricter than before. This change comes as a response to political and regulatory uncertainty surrounding the sale of these chips in China.
Regulatory hurdles
China's approval for H200 sales comes with conditions
China is likely to approve NVIDIA's H200 chip sales, but with certain conditions. The country wants to ensure that these chips are not used by the military, state-owned companies, or in sensitive infrastructure projects. These restrictions make compliance difficult and raise the risk profile for both suppliers and buyers. Meanwhile, NVIDIA is also dealing with unpredictable US export controls.
Risk management
Upfront payment strategy as risk mitigation
NVIDIA's decision to ask for full upfront payment is a way of managing risk. By getting cash before shipment, the company minimizes its exposure if approvals are delayed or denied. It also places more uncertainty on customers who now have to commit capital without guarantees that orders can be modified or canceled. Despite these challenges, demand for NVIDIA's H200 chips in China remains strong with over two million units ordered for 2026 delivery.
Market dynamics
Balancing act amid strong demand and political risk
The situation highlights the delicate balance NVIDIA is trying to maintain between meeting global demand for its AI hardware and managing political risk in both the US and China. The company's previous experience with policy shifts under the Trump administration, which forced it to write down $5.5 billion worth of inventory due to new licensing requirements for exporting H200 chip to China, underscores this challenge.