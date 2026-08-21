NVIDIA denies reports of China-specific AI chip launch this year
What's the story
NVIDIA has denied a recent report by The Information that claimed the company was planning to ship a language processing unit (LPU) specifically designed for Chinese customers by the end of this year. An NVIDIA spokesperson said, "The reporting in The Information on NVIDIA's LPU is incorrect. We have no LPU sales in the China market today, and no China-specific LPU product in our roadmap."
Market rumors
Previous reports on NVIDIA's China strategy
Back in March, Reuters had reported that NVIDIA was working on a China-compatible version of its AI chips.
This was part of the company's strategy to tap into the booming market for AI inference.
However, The Information's recent report suggested that NVIDIA was preparing small-batch shipments of an AI chip specifically designed for Chinese customers by year-end.
Technical details
Details about the alleged LPU
The chip in question, according to The Information, is a version of NVIDIA's LPU.
It was developed using technology licensed from start-up Groq and works alongside graphics processing units (GPUs) to speed up AI chatbot responses.
The report also claimed that the chip complies with US export-control rules and that NVIDIA had modified software to let the LPU work with processors available in China.
Business dynamics
US approved limited sales of H200 chips to Chinese firms
NVIDIA's China business has been uncertain in recent months.
In May, the US government approved sales of the company's H200 AI chips to a limited group of Chinese firms, including Alibaba, Tencent, and ByteDance. However, deliveries only recently began.
NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang had previously said that the company had "largely conceded" China's AI chip market to Huawei Technologies.