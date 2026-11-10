NVIDIA drawn into US probe over megaspeed AI chip exports
NVIDIA is now involved in a US investigation into Megaspeed International, a company accused of sneaking AI chips past export restrictions.
The probe was already underway, and later trade records showed NVIDIA's tabulations undercounted its sales to Megaspeed by 50,000 units.
Megaspeed denied the allegations, while NVIDIA said it consults with government officials and seeks their guidance.
Tim Teter outreach complicates investigation
After NVIDIA's general counsel Tim Teter reached out to US officials about a detained Megaspeed executive in Singapore, the investigation got complicated: any communication about NVIDIA needed special approval.
While NVIDIA has paused business with Megaspeed (though they're still listed as Cloud Partners), the US Justice Department has also slowed down the investigation despite enough evidence to move forward.
All this has sparked fresh questions about how tech exports are regulated and how much influence big players like NVIDIA really have behind the scenes.