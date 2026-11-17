In his letter, Khalil stressed that Huang's global relationships are a strategic advantage for NVIDIA.

He believes that Huang's leadership is crucial to maintaining American dominance in artificial intelligence (AI).

The letter was sent to a group including Huang's roughly 60 direct reports and the 10 members of the board.

Khalil warned them that many employees value working under Huang, saying, "Irreplaceable talent at NVIDIA is now contemplating departing."