NVIDIA executive warns of irreplaceable talent loss amid Huang's exit
What's the story
A senior NVIDIA employee has warned the company's top brass and board of directors that failing to reinstate Jensen Huang as CEO could lead to the loss of "irreplaceable talent." The warning comes from Nader Khalil, Director of Developer Technology at NVIDIA. Khalil argues that Huang is uniquely qualified to lead NVIDIA and should be given the benefit of the doubt while the board investigates his ties with a Singapore data-center executive suspected of being a Chinese spy.
Strategic advantage
Khalil's letter highlights strategic advantages of Huang's leadership
In his letter, Khalil stressed that Huang's global relationships are a strategic advantage for NVIDIA.
He believes that Huang's leadership is crucial to maintaining American dominance in artificial intelligence (AI).
The letter was sent to a group including Huang's roughly 60 direct reports and the 10 members of the board.
Khalil warned them that many employees value working under Huang, saying, "Irreplaceable talent at NVIDIA is now contemplating departing."
Employee unrest
Widespread protests and open letter for Huang's reinstatement
Huang's removal has sparked widespread protests within NVIDIA and across Silicon Valley, raising fears of a potential brain drain at the company.
Tech CEOs and investors such as Uber co-founder Travis Kalanick, Y Combinator CEO Garry Tan, and Atreides Management's Gavin Baker have signed an open letter calling for Huang's return.
The letter, posted by an unidentified NVIDIA employee, has over 188,000 signatures. However, some signatories have claimed they did not sign it.
Employee support
Employees talk about staging a demonstration in support of Huang
NVIDIA employees who confirmed signing the open letter echoed Khalil's sentiment that no other CEO could replicate Huang's success or the culture he built.
Huang was known for his flat organizational structure and personal relationships with top executives and employees.
Some workers have even talked about staging a demonstration in support of Huang at the company's Santa Clara, California campus in the coming days.
Board's position
Board not considering reinstating Huang at this time
Despite the internal push and employee support for Huang's return, the board is not actively considering reinstating him at this time.
The board is currently looking into Huang's relationship with Megaspeed executive Alice Huang, who US officials suspect of passing information to Chinese intelligence.