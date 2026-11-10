NVIDIA faces succession questions after Jensen Huang affair, espionage probe
NVIDIA is in the spotlight after CEO Jensen Huang revealed he had an affair with someone suspected of being a Chinese spy.
With no clear successor lined up, people are worried about what's next for the tech giant, especially since Huang has driven NVIDIA's massive growth over three decades.
There's also an ongoing investigation into whether he was targeted for espionage.
Investor confidence hit after shareholder lawsuit
Huang's hands-on style means most big decisions go through him, which now leaves NVIDIA exposed without a solid backup plan among its many senior executives.
Investor confidence has taken a hit, especially after a shareholder filed a proposed class-action lawsuit accusing NVIDIA and Huang of misleading investors about the CEO's alleged ties to the suspected spy or recklessly disregarding the information.
Still, NVIDIA's board is sticking by him for now, with NVIDIA's revenue expected to exceed $400 billion in the current fiscal year, but this whole situation really highlights why having a clear succession plan matters more than ever.