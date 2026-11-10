NVIDIA falls 4.3%, loses $192 billion after Jensen Huang probe
NVIDIA's stock just took a 4.3% hit after news broke that NVIDIA launched an independent investigation into reports that Huang had been the target of a foreign intelligence operation.
The fallout erased about $192 billion in value, which stings since NVIDIA makes up nearly 7.8% of the S&P 500, so anyone with index funds or pensions felt it, too.
The situation got messier when Huang admitted to an extramarital affair, leaving people wondering what's next for NVIDIA.
NVIDIA board appoints independent directors
NVIDIA's board has appointed independent directors and outside legal counsel to examine the allegations, had no reason to believe that national security or company secrets had been compromised.
As a leading supplier of AI chips, especially with all the U.S.-China tech tensions, any misstep could mean more government scrutiny or lost business.
Investors are now waiting for NVIDIA's earnings report on November 17 to see how all this might affect sales, AI chip demand, and where the company goes from here.