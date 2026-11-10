NVIDIA falls 4.3%, loses $192 billion after Jensen Huang probe

NVIDIA's stock just took a 4.3% hit after news broke that NVIDIA launched an independent investigation into reports that Huang had been the target of a foreign intelligence operation.

The fallout erased about $192 billion in value, which stings since NVIDIA makes up nearly 7.8% of the S&P 500, so anyone with index funds or pensions felt it, too.

The situation got messier when Huang admitted to an extramarital affair, leaving people wondering what's next for NVIDIA.