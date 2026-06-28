NVIDIA, Firmus Technologies to build 360MW AI campus on Batam
NVIDIA is teaming up with Firmus Technologies to launch a huge AI-focused data center on Batam Island, Indonesia.
This eight-year partnership will create a 360-megawatt NVIDIA DGX AI factory campus, set to open by early 2027.
Firmus is expected to gain access to up to 170,000 NVIDIA AI chips across 2027 and 2028, pretty big news for anyone following the AI hardware race.
Firmus project expected to bring $25B-$30B
This project is expected to bring in $25 billion to $30 billion in deals within its first six years, as Firmus shifts from serving traditional cloud clients in Australia to catering directly to AI-native companies.
The company recently raised $505 million (with NVIDIA as an investor) and is also working on Project Southgate back home, an energy-efficient data center using advanced cooling technology that's better for the planet than old-school systems.