NVIDIA, Firmus Technologies to build 360MW AI campus on Batam

Firmus project expected to bring $25B-$30B

This project is expected to bring in $25 billion to $30 billion in deals within its first six years, as Firmus shifts from serving traditional cloud clients in Australia to catering directly to AI-native companies.

The company recently raised $505 million (with NVIDIA as an investor) and is also working on Project Southgate back home, an energy-efficient data center using advanced cooling technology that's better for the planet than old-school systems.