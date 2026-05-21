NVIDIA forecasts $91B Q2 revenue and unveils $80B buyback

NVIDIA's Vera targets $200B market

CEO Jensen Huang introduced "Vera," a new chip aiming for a slice of a $200 billion market, with hopes of hitting $20 billion in sales by the end of its fiscal year.

This follows huge forecasts for its Blackwell and Rubin chips too.

Still, NVIDIA isn't alone: rivals like AMD, Intel, and even big tech firms making custom chips are stepping up their game, so NVIDIA is investing heavily to stay ahead.