NVIDIA forecasts $91B Q2 revenue and unveils $80B buyback
NVIDIA expects second-quarter revenue of $91 billion, easily topping Wall Street's guess of $86.84 billion.
Its AI chips are used in virtually every major data center, powering the largest and most advanced AI models, keeping NVIDIA at the top of the AI game.
To keep investors happy, it's also rolling out an $80 billion share buyback and boosting its dividend from 1 cent to 25 cents per share.
NVIDIA's Vera targets $200B market
CEO Jensen Huang introduced "Vera," a new chip aiming for a slice of a $200 billion market, with hopes of hitting $20 billion in sales by the end of its fiscal year.
This follows huge forecasts for its Blackwell and Rubin chips too.
Still, NVIDIA isn't alone: rivals like AMD, Intel, and even big tech firms making custom chips are stepping up their game, so NVIDIA is investing heavily to stay ahead.