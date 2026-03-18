NVIDIA halts production of AI chips for China
Business
NVIDIA has paused production of its H200 AI chips for China, reacting to stricter US export rules and China's push to build its own chips.
Instead, NVIDIA is shifting focus to its next-generation Vera Rubin processors.
US restrictions on chip exports to China
In early 2026, the US allowed only limited H200 chip exports after months of debate.
Chinese tech giants like Alibaba and Tencent wanted hundreds of thousands of these chips, but customs delays and new rules meant they had to prioritize local alternatives.
Implications for the future of AI and chip market
NVIDIA's move shows how U.S.-China tensions are reshaping the AI world.
While NVIDIA steps back from China, companies like Huawei are racing to catch up with their own advanced chip tech, so expect even more competition in the future.