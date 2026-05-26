NVIDIA hits $81.6B revenue, launches Vera CPU targeting $200B market

NVIDIA's Vera CPU booked $20B sales

Vera isn't your typical CPU; it's designed to power autonomous AI agents by processing data tokens superfast: think digital workers that handle tasks on their own.

NVIDIA already booked $20 billion in sales for standalone Vera CPUs this year alone and teamed up with big tech players to roll it out.

With rivals like Intel, AMD, Amazon, and Google ramping up their AI chip game, Vera helps NVIDIA stay ahead and reach new markets.