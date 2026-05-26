NVIDIA hits $81.6B revenue, launches Vera CPU targeting $200B market
Business
NVIDIA just broke its own revenue record, pulling in $81.6 billion and aiming even higher next quarter.
CEO Jensen Huang is now eyeing a massive $200 billion market with the launch of Vera, a CPU built for next-generation AI and robotics, moving beyond NVIDIA's usual GPU territory.
NVIDIA's Vera CPU booked $20B sales
Vera isn't your typical CPU; it's designed to power autonomous AI agents by processing data tokens superfast: think digital workers that handle tasks on their own.
NVIDIA already booked $20 billion in sales for standalone Vera CPUs this year alone and teamed up with big tech players to roll it out.
With rivals like Intel, AMD, Amazon, and Google ramping up their AI chip game, Vera helps NVIDIA stay ahead and reach new markets.