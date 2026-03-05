NVIDIA invests $30B in OpenAI ahead of potential IPO
NVIDIA just dropped $30 billion into OpenAI, and CEO Jensen Huang says this might be their final big move before OpenAI goes public.
The investment is part of a massive $110 billion funding round, with Amazon and SoftBank also in the mix.
Huang shared the news at a tech conference on Wednesday, hinting that NVIDIA's involvement with OpenAI may be winding down as things shift toward an IPO.
Shift in NVIDIA's focus
This deal signals a new direction for NVIDIA—they're now focusing more on inference, which helps AI models respond in real time.
As part of the shift, OpenAI will buy lots of this capacity from NVIDIA.
Huang also mentioned their $10 billion investment in Anthropic (another AI player) could be their last in that space too, and said a rumored $100 billion infrastructure deal is "probably not in the cards."