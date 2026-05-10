NVIDIA commits $40B to equity AI deals in 2026
What's the story
NVIDIA, the leading chipmaker, has invested over $40 billion in artificial intelligence (AI) companies this year. The information was revealed by CNBC. A bulk of the amount comes from a single investment of $30 billion in OpenAI. The company has also announced seven multi-billion dollar investments in publicly traded firms, including Corning and IREN.
Strategy
Diversifying portfolio with investments in Corning and IREN
NVIDIA's investment strategy is not limited to a single company. The firm has also announced deals to invest up to $3.2 billion in Corning, a glassmaker, and up to $2.1 billion in IREN, which is a data center operator. These investments are part of NVIDIA's broader strategy to diversify its portfolio.
Start-up investments
Supporting AI start-ups
NVIDIA has also shown its commitment to AI start-ups. The firm made 67 venture deals in 2025 and has already participated in around two dozen investment rounds in private start-ups this year, according to FactSet data.
Investment criticism
Controversy surrounding NVIDIA's investments
Despite the scale of its investments, NVIDIA has often faced criticism for investing in its own customers. Critics have called these circular deals, where money is moved back-and-forth between the same companies. However, Wedbush Securities analyst Matthew Bryson said if successful, these investments could help NVIDIA build a "competitive moat."