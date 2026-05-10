NVIDIA commits $40B to equity AI deals in 2026

NVIDIA , the leading chipmaker, has invested over $40 billion in artificial intelligence (AI) companies this year. The information was revealed by CNBC. A bulk of the amount comes from a single investment of $30 billion in OpenAI . The company has also announced seven multi-billion dollar investments in publicly traded firms, including Corning and IREN.

Strategy Diversifying portfolio with investments in Corning and IREN NVIDIA's investment strategy is not limited to a single company. The firm has also announced deals to invest up to $3.2 billion in Corning, a glassmaker, and up to $2.1 billion in IREN, which is a data center operator. These investments are part of NVIDIA's broader strategy to diversify its portfolio.

Start-up investments Supporting AI start-ups NVIDIA has also shown its commitment to AI start-ups. The firm made 67 venture deals in 2025 and has already participated in around two dozen investment rounds in private start-ups this year, according to FactSet data.

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