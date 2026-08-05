NVIDIA invests $75 million in Sarvam AI, 1st-ever Indian startup investment
Business
NVIDIA just invested $75 million in Sarvam AI, its first-ever investment in an Indian startup.
This isn't just about money; the two have been working together for years, with Sarvam even upgrading NVIDIA's software stack along the way.
The fresh funds will help Sarvam grow its AI platform, which powers tools for coding, cybersecurity, defense, and high-performance computing.
Funding round tops $300 million, SIDBI reforms
This $75 million is part of a larger round of more than $300 million that kicked off in June with support from HCLTech and major global investors.
Meanwhile, India's SIDBI has also updated its rules to make it easier for venture capitalists to invest early in technology startups, so expect even more action in AI and deep tech soon.