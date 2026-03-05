Why NVIDIA may pull back from investing in OpenAI, Anthropic

NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang has hinted at a possible reduction in his company's investments in OpenAI and Anthropic . Speaking at the Morgan Stanley Technology, Media and Telecom conference in San Francisco on Wednesday, Huang said that NVIDIA's recent investments in both companies are likely to be its last. He explained that once they go public as expected later this year, the chance to invest closes.

Business strategy Financial success selling chips to power AI companies Despite the potential pullback from investing in OpenAI and Anthropic, NVIDIA has been financially successful selling chips to power both companies. Huang had previously said all of NVIDIA's investments are "focused very squarely, strategically on expanding and deepening our ecosystem reach." This suggests that the company's earlier stakes in both companies have likely achieved this goal.

Market dynamics Concerns over investment bubble There are concerns that the deals between NVIDIA, OpenAI, and Anthropic could be creating an investment bubble. This may explain why NVIDIA's commitment has shrunk. The company recently invested $30 billion as part of OpenAI's $110 billion round, well short of its earlier pledge to invest up to $100 billion in OpenAI stock.

