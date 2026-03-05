Why NVIDIA may pull back from investing in OpenAI, Anthropic
What's the story
NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang has hinted at a possible reduction in his company's investments in OpenAI and Anthropic. Speaking at the Morgan Stanley Technology, Media and Telecom conference in San Francisco on Wednesday, Huang said that NVIDIA's recent investments in both companies are likely to be its last. He explained that once they go public as expected later this year, the chance to invest closes.
Business strategy
Financial success selling chips to power AI companies
Despite the potential pullback from investing in OpenAI and Anthropic, NVIDIA has been financially successful selling chips to power both companies. Huang had previously said all of NVIDIA's investments are "focused very squarely, strategically on expanding and deepening our ecosystem reach." This suggests that the company's earlier stakes in both companies have likely achieved this goal.
Market dynamics
Concerns over investment bubble
There are concerns that the deals between NVIDIA, OpenAI, and Anthropic could be creating an investment bubble. This may explain why NVIDIA's commitment has shrunk. The company recently invested $30 billion as part of OpenAI's $110 billion round, well short of its earlier pledge to invest up to $100 billion in OpenAI stock.
Partnership challenges
NVIDIA's relationship with Anthropic
NVIDIA's relationship with Anthropic has also been rocky. Just two months after announcing a $10 billion investment, Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei compared US chip companies selling high-performance AI processors to approved Chinese customers to "selling nuclear weapons to North Korea." The Trump administration recently blacklisted Anthropic, barring federal agencies and military contractors from using its tech after it refused to allow its models for autonomous weapons or mass domestic surveillance.