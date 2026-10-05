NVIDIA nears $6 trillion market value amid 'Super intelligence' meeting

With this latest boost, there's a 50-50 shot NVIDIA hits the $6 trillion milestone by the end of October, and about a 13% chance it happens this week if shares climb to $248 each.

The buzz isn't just about meetings; NVIDIA also announced a share buyback, which has made investors even more confident about its future in AI tech.

Traders are mostly betting on the stock to keep rising, though they know big price swings could still happen.