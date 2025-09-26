NVIDIA, Oracle, Tesla team up for AI infrastructure
Major companies like Oracle, NVIDIA, Meta, and Tesla are making separate, significant investments and partnerships to invest over $500 billion into building out America's AI infrastructure.
These huge deals—like Oracle's $300 billion partnership with OpenAI and NVIDIA's letter of intent to invest up to $100 billion—are all about locking in the computing muscle needed for future AI breakthroughs.
Meta is teaming up with Google for a $10 billion cloud services partnership, and Tesla just scored a $16.5 billion chip supply deal with Samsung.
US government is also stepping in
All this investment means more powerful data centers, GPU clusters, and cloud tools—the backbone for training smarter AI models.
The US government is also stepping in with nearly $9 billion to buy a stake in Intel and backing domestic chip production through the CHIPS Act.
The big goal: keep America ahead in the global AI race by making sure companies have everything they need right at home.