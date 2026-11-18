NVIDIA posts record quarter as board rules out Jensen's return
What's the story
NVIDIA has reported a massive growth in its Q3 revenue, which more than doubled from the previous year. The company's total revenue for the quarter stood at $115.8 billion, a 103% increase over the same period last year and beating its own forecast of $108 billion. This makes NVIDIA one of the few companies to cross the $100 billion mark in quarterly revenues.
Revenue breakdown
Stellar performance across segments
NVIDIA's data center revenue for the quarter was $107.6 billion, a 110% increase from last year.
The company's edge computing business, which includes consumer gaming PCs and new RTX Spark laptops, also saw a massive jump in revenue to $8.2 billion, up 42% year-on-year.
This stellar performance across different segments has contributed to NVIDIA's record-setting quarterly earnings.
Profit surge
Record profit for NVIDIA
NVIDIA has also posted a record profit of $65.3 billion for its third-quarter earnings.
The company's adjusted earnings per share stood at $2.68, up from last year's $1.27 and beating analysts' consensus estimate of $2.48, according to FactSet data.
This strong financial performance underscores NVIDIA's position as a leading player in the tech industry despite recent leadership changes and controversies surrounding its former CEO Jensen Huang.
Leadership transition
Interim CEO expresses confidence in NVIDIA's future
Interim CEO Colette Kress expressed confidence in NVIDIA's future during the earnings call.
She said, "We are well positioned to accelerate NVIDIA's leadership position," without directly mentioning her predecessor Huang.
Kress also emphasized that NVIDIA's ambition, passion for innovation, and commitment to customers, partners, and shareholders will remain unchanged despite the ongoing investigations into Huang's conduct and potential chip sales to China-linked clients.
Outlook adjustment
Revenue outlook raised despite leadership changes
Despite the turmoil surrounding Huang, NVIDIA has raised its fiscal 2028 revenue outlook.
The company now expects a 75% increase in revenue for the next fiscal year, up from its previous guidance of 70%.
Kress said, "From a business perspective, it's business as usual," adding that customers and partners are fully behind them.