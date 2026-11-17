NVIDIA put Megaspeed on no-sell list in June 2025
What's the story
The US Departments of Commerce and Justice have released details of their investigation into Singaporean company Megaspeed. The firm is being probed for allegedly transferring advanced NVIDIA chips to Chinese companies. The probe was launched in 2024 over possible export control violations after suspicious activity was detected through proactive monitoring of possible sensitive semiconductor diversion, the two agencies said in a joint statement.
Investigation details
Probe timeline
In May 2025, investigators sought documents from NVIDIA regarding direct or indirect sales to Megaspeed.
By June 2025, NVIDIA had put Megaspeed on its "no sell" list.
Following this, agents from the Bureau of Industry and Security (BIS) of the Department of Commerce and Singaporean law enforcement officials carried out an on-site end-use check at Megaspeed and interviewed its CEO Alice Huang.
Legal action
US agencies vow to take full legal action
The US agencies have vowed to take full legal action against Megaspeed for any possible criminal conduct.
The joint statement also praised the work of Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick and Attorney General Todd Blanche in connection with the investigation.
It highlighted their departments' history of prosecuting semiconductor smuggling, noting that 17 defendants across six separate investigations had been charged under the Trump administration over allegations of smuggling billions of dollars worth of semiconductors.
Controversy
Lutnick accused of trying to loosen AI chip sales restrictions
Lutnick is facing criticism for not doing enough to stop China from accessing advanced AI chips.
A report by The New York Times has claimed that the US Commerce Secretary tried to loosen government restrictions on AI chip sales to China.
The report added that a Malaysian data center known as A201 is scheduled to begin operations in 2027, housing NVIDIA's most advanced AI servers that could potentially be accessed by a Chinese tech giant.
Suspicion
Megaspeed in spotlight due to Jensen Huang's affair
Megaspeed has been under the spotlight after reports surfaced of an affair between former NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang and ex-Megaspeed executive Alice.
US authorities suspect Alice could be a Chinese spy.
Earlier this month, Jensen admitted to his infidelity in an email to NVIDIA employees after the company launched an internal investigation.
He wrote, "I was unfaithful to my wife. My actions hurt her and our children."