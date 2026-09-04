NVIDIA raising AI server prices 15% next year in India

The price jump might delay new AI projects or push companies to hunt for alternative chip architectures.

Ishan Talathi, founder and CEO of CloudPe, shared that this translates into a 10% to 12% increase in overall deployment costs, and he expects GPU cloud pricing in India to rise by 10% to 15% over the next 12 to 18 months unless memory supply improves or alternative architectures gain traction.

Meanwhile, hardware like HDDs and RAM are also getting much more expensive, making it even tougher for smaller companies to keep up with the rapid pace of tech innovation.