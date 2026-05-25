NVIDIA's Jensen Huang says blaming AI for layoffs is 'lazy'

Timing concerns

NVIDIA CEO questions layoffs linked to AI before its boom

Huang further questioned the logic behind companies linking layoffs to AI before generative AI tools became widely adopted in workplaces. He said, "How is it possible that AI became productive and useful only six months ago, and they were somehow laying people off two years ago because of AI?" The NVIDIA CEO also accused some executives of blaming layoffs on AI "to sound smart," which he strongly disliked.