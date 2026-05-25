NVIDIA's Jensen Huang says blaming AI for layoffs is 'lazy'
What's the story
NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang has slammed business leaders for blaming artificial intelligence (AI) for job losses. In an interview with Channel NewsAsia, Huang called the narrative "lazy," questioning how companies could be losing jobs to AI when the technology is still new. He said, "AI has just arrived. How is it possible they're already losing jobs?"
Timing concerns
NVIDIA CEO questions layoffs linked to AI before its boom
Huang further questioned the logic behind companies linking layoffs to AI before generative AI tools became widely adopted in workplaces. He said, "How is it possible that AI became productive and useful only six months ago, and they were somehow laying people off two years ago because of AI?" The NVIDIA CEO also accused some executives of blaming layoffs on AI "to sound smart," which he strongly disliked.
Narrative balance
Huang thinks leaders should be more balanced in discussions
As companies rush to adopt AI tools and workers fear automation replacing their jobs, Huang thinks leaders should be more balanced in their discussions. He said, "I think we're scaring people and that's irresponsible." The NVIDIA CEO emphasized the need for a "balanced narrative" about AI that highlights both its potential and the need for safe advancement with security measures, guardrails, and supportive policies from governments and industries.