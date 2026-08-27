NVIDIA's revenue doubles to $96B as AI demand surges
What's the story
NVIDIA has reported a massive surge in sales due to the global demand for artificial intelligence (AI) systems. The company announced on Wednesday that it generated $96 billion in revenue during the second quarter of this year, more than double what it made in the same period last year. It also expects revenue of $108 billion for the next quarter.
CEO statement
'AI has reached its inflection point'
NVIDIA's CEO, Jensen Huang, said, "AI has reached its inflection point," and described the infrastructure buildout as going "at full steam."
The revenue figures exceeded Wall Street's expectations, resulting in a 4.7% increase in NVIDIA shares during after-hours trading.
The company's data center division alone brought in $89 billion during this period, a whopping 117% increase from last year.
Market dominance
Hardware at the center of AI boom
NVIDIA's hardware is now an integral part of the tech industry, with almost every major player developing AI tools and infrastructure using its chips. These include Amazon, Meta, Google, and Microsoft.
Matt Britzman, a senior equity analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown, described the results as "another monster set of results," noting that both revenue and earnings exceeded forecasts.
Industry impact
Backer of AI infrastructure
NVIDIA's financial strength has also changed its role in the industry.
The company is now a backer of those who rely on its chips, funding companies like OpenAI, Anthropic, and SpaceX to support their AI infrastructure buildout.
Its processors are now at the heart of the AI boom, powering data centers that train and run AI models.
Market value
World's most valuable company
The demand for NVIDIA's computing power has made it the world's most valuable company, with a market capitalization exceeding $5 trillion.
Despite emerging competition from customers designing their own processors and cheaper suppliers in China, the latest numbers indicate that these challenges are still limited for now.
With around 40% of the US stock market concentrated in 10 companies heavily invested in AI, NVIDIA's fortunes have far-reaching implications beyond Silicon Valley.