NVIDIA shares jump 2.1% premarket ahead of Wednesday earnings
NVIDIA's stock got a 2.1% boost in premarket trading on Monday, with everyone watching for its big earnings report this Wednesday.
The company's shares have climbed 36% from a March low, riding the wave of massive demand for AI chips.
This excitement isn't just about NVIDIA, the whole semiconductor sector is up, with the Philadelphia SE Semiconductor Index gaining over 60% this year.
NVIDIA's AI rally faces competition
NVIDIA's focus on AI tech has sent its stock soaring more than 1,800% since October 2022, fueled by huge investments in data centers and AI infrastructure.
But with competition heating up, analysts are curious if NVIDIA can keep dominating or if rivals will catch up.
This week's earnings should give some clues about whether NVIDIA can stay ahead in the fast-moving AI race.