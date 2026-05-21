NVIDIA shares rise on $91B forecast $80B buyback $0.25 dividend

NVIDIA predicts $1T Blackwell Rubin sales

Huang is betting big on AI, predicting NVIDIA's Blackwell and Rubin AI chip sales will top $1 trillion over 2025-2027.

He pointed out that tech giants like Alphabet and Microsoft are set to pour more than $700 billion into AI this year alone.

To stay ahead of rivals like AMD and Intel (and Big Tech building their own chips), NVIDIA new Vera processors, targeting a huge market with hopes for $20 billion in revenue from Vera chip sales by the end of this fiscal year, even if supply gets tight.