NVIDIA shares surge 9% in pre-market session
What's the story
NVIDIA, the leading chip manufacturer, witnessed a massive jump in its share price during the pre-market session on Monday. The company's shares surged by over 9%, trading at $137.17 apiece as of 4:24am ET. This comes after a rough week for Wall Street, after AI stocks fell in the previous session, marking the worst week for Wall Street since 2020 and NVIDIA's own shares plummeting nearly 14% to close at $125.53 on Friday.
Market factors
Dip buyers' interest and AI trade volatility
The recent surge in NVIDIA's share price could be attributed to the interest of dip buyers. These investors usually buy stocks after a significant drop, indicating increased volatility in the AI trade.
The broader Nasdaq 100 has also been highly volatile since April 2020 due to several issues such as Jensen Huang's resignation, Democrats's midterm election win, and potential Federal Reserve rate hikes.
Financial performance
Impressive Q3 revenue and strong guidance boost share price
NVIDIA's impressive third-quarter revenue and fourth-quarter sales forecast above Wall Street estimates have also contributed to its share price surge.
The company's revenue for the quarter ending October 25 grew 103% year-on-year to $115.8 billion, while NVIDIA's guidance stood at $108 billion, plus or minus 2%.
Adjusted earnings stood at $2.68 per share, beating the Street estimate of $2.47 while net income more than doubled to $65.3 billion from a year ago's $31.9 billion.
Investor sentiment
P/E ratio indicates investor confidence in AI-driven growth
NVIDIA's price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 13.48 times indicates investor confidence in its AI-driven growth.
The chipmaker's strong earnings justify its valuation, making it look relatively attractive despite its dominant position in the AI chip market and strong earnings growth prospects.
This has also contributed to the recent surge in NVIDIA's share price during the pre-market session on Monday.