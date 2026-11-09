NVIDIA stock drops 4% as Jensen Huang scandal rattles investors
What's the story
NVIDIA's shares fell by some 3.7% on Robinhood's trading platform after the company's board initiated an investigation into CEO Jensen Huang. The probe was launched after Huang confessed to having an affair with a woman who has been linked to Chinese espionage. The scandal has raised concerns over potential leadership instability at NVIDIA, just days ahead of its quarterly earnings report.
Internal probe
Crisis unfolds as CEO's infidelity sparks board investigation
The crisis erupted over the weekend when Huang confessed to his infidelity in an internal memo and apologized to employees.
This prompted NVIDIA's board of directors to launch an investigation.
The move comes amid reports that former Megaspeed International executive Alice Huang, who is suspected of being a Chinese spy by US intelligence agencies, had targeted NVIDIA's CEO.
Market response
Trump backs Huang, but analysts warn of potential risks
Amid the scandal, President Donald Trump has defended Huang, calling him a "fine person," and suggested he should continue leading the chipmaker.
Meanwhile, NVIDIA's board has assured that it has "no reason to believe" either national security or company secrets were compromised in this matter.
However, analysts have warned that any distraction at the top could weigh on NVIDIA's stock performance amid ongoing global AI trades.
Analyst insights
Market experts weigh in on potential impact
Josh Gilbert from eToro said, "A cloud over Huang is a cloud over the stock." He added that this news comes at a time when investors are already questioning valuations and the pace of AI spending.
Tim Waterer from KCM Trade noted that any CEO under internal investigation creates uncertainty that the market has to price. However, he also said Trump's endorsement of Huang and underlying demand for AI hardware across the industry are helping tech stocks absorb this news.
Business implications
Concerns raised over government restrictions and preferential treatment risks
Adam Crisafulli from Vital Knowledge said if Huang's role at NVIDIA were compromised, it would obviously be a setback for the company.
He also highlighted the risk to NVIDIA's top line if stricter government controls are imposed on chip sales to foreign buyers.
Mike O'Rourke from Jonestrading raised concerns over potential preferential treatment Alice's Megaspeed received from NVIDIA.