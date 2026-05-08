NVIDIA's market cap surpasses India's entire equity market

NVIDIA , a company once known for its gaming chips, has now surpassed the entire Indian equity market in terms of market capitalization. The tech giant's valuation now stands at $5.05 trillion, which is higher than the combined worth of all companies listed on Dalal Street at $5 trillion. The massive difference highlights how artificial intelligence (AI) has become a major growth driver on Wall Street.

Valuation growth Valuation surge and stock price jump NVIDIA's valuation has skyrocketed by nearly five times in the last three years, from $101 trillion in 2023. This meteoric rise can be attributed to its rapid evolution from a niche graphics-chip designer to a key player in the global AI industry, along with record-breaking earnings. During this period, NVIDIA's stock price has also witnessed an impressive jump from below $50 to $211.50, a staggering 323% increase.

Market control NVIDIA's dominance in AI race Harshal Dasani, Business Head at INVasset PMS, emphasized NVIDIA's dominance in the AI race. He said that every hyperscaler, sovereign cloud project, and enterprise looking to deploy large language models needs GPU clusters, and NVIDIA controls around 80% of that market. "When compute becomes the bottleneck for an entire technological shift, the supplier of that compute captures an outsized share of the value chain," he added.

Advertisement

Tech giants Other tech giants crossing $1 trillion mark Along with NVIDIA, other tech giants such as Amazon, Broadcom, TSMC, Meta, and Tesla have also crossed the coveted $1 trillion mark in market value. Samsung is the only other Asian company to have achieved this feat. The surge in valuations reflects strong investor confidence in continued AI spending despite concerns that they may be overheating.

Advertisement

Market decline India's market cap decline and foreign investor selling India's market cap has sharply declined from its peak of $5.7 trillion in 2024 to the current $5 trillion. This is largely due to relentless selling by foreign portfolio investors (FPIs). In 2025 alone, they sold Indian stocks worth $189.09 billion and another $221.68 billion on a year-to-date basis. Christopher Wood of Jefferies has often referred to India as a "reverse AI trade," especially when global investors are pouring money into AI-linked markets while India underperforms that rally.