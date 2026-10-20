NVIDIA to back 4 German startups under nearly $10B plan

At the Invest in Germany Summit, NVIDIA announced plans to back four German startups (Agile Robots, Avelios Medical, Mirelo, and Reflex Aerospace) as part of its nearly $10 billion commitment across Europe.

The goal? To help Germany become a leader in integrating AI into manufacturing, machinery, and automotive.

Each startup brings something unique: Agile Robots is all about smart robots for factories, Avelios is making hospitals run smoother with AI software, Mirelo is working on cool AI-generated audio for videos, and Reflex Aerospace designs and builds satellites.