NVIDIA to back 4 German startups under nearly $10B plan
At the Invest in Germany Summit, NVIDIA announced plans to back four German startups (Agile Robots, Avelios Medical, Mirelo, and Reflex Aerospace) as part of its nearly $10 billion commitment across Europe.
The goal? To help Germany become a leader in integrating AI into manufacturing, machinery, and automotive.
Each startup brings something unique: Agile Robots is all about smart robots for factories, Avelios is making hospitals run smoother with AI software, Mirelo is working on cool AI-generated audio for videos, and Reflex Aerospace designs and builds satellites.
NVIDIA joins Germany's Industry 4.0 platform
This is not just about funding: it is a team-up between NVIDIA and the German federal government's "Industry 4.0 Platform," mixing tech innovation with real-world industry needs.
NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang says AI can seriously boost how industries work, while Chancellor Friedrich Merz wants smaller companies to use their data better for growth.
It is a big step toward making Germany a leader in the next wave of smart tech.