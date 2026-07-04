NVIDIA introduces revenue-sharing model to boost AI hardware access

Platform launch

DSX AI factories platform for start-ups

Under its DSX AI factories branding, NVIDIA is offering a platform for aspiring AI start-ups. The platform gives them access to the cloud compute resources of providers like Firmus Technologies. This is done with more speed and flexibility than before, Kress said in her blog post. She added that this could mean faster access to full-stack accelerated computing without the usual delays involved in site selection, power procurement, construction, and hardware bring-up.