NVIDIA introduces revenue-sharing model to boost AI hardware access
What's the story
NVIDIA, the leading player in the artificial intelligence (AI) industry, has announced a new revenue-sharing model. The initiative is aimed at making its top-notch AI hardware more accessible by supporting cloud computing providers. In return, NVIDIA will take a share of their future revenue. The company's CFO, Colette Kress, revealed this plan in a recent blog post.
Strategic approach
Connecting AI data center operators and cloud service providers
The new revenue-sharing model from NVIDIA is aimed at connecting AI data center operators and cloud service providers with AI developers. This will simplify the process for both sides, creating a new "usage-linked earnings stream" for the company. The initiative also seeks to foster business among researchers and start-ups who lack the funds to access large-scale AI resources.
Platform launch
DSX AI factories platform for start-ups
Under its DSX AI factories branding, NVIDIA is offering a platform for aspiring AI start-ups. The platform gives them access to the cloud compute resources of providers like Firmus Technologies. This is done with more speed and flexibility than before, Kress said in her blog post. She added that this could mean faster access to full-stack accelerated computing without the usual delays involved in site selection, power procurement, construction, and hardware bring-up.