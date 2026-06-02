NVIDIA unveils RTX Spark at Computex to enter AI PCs Business Jun 02, 2026

NVIDIA just announced its RTX Spark chip at Computex 2026, officially stepping into the AI-powered PC game.

The chip is set to launch later this year and will go head-to-head with rivals like AMD, Intel, and Apple.

NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang sounded confident about keeping up with global demand for AI hardware, saying they've "secured supply for very robust growth of all of those systems," though he admitted there are still some supply constraints.