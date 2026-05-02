NVIDIA valued at $4.91 trillion overtakes India's entire listed market
Business
NVIDIA just hit a $4.91 trillion market cap, overtaking the total value of every listed company in India, which stands at $4.88 trillion.
This leap comes as demand for NVIDIA's AI chips keeps skyrocketing, doubling the company's value from $2 trillion in just two years.
Foreign outflows weigh on India market
NVIDIA's rise is all about AI chip fever: everyone wants them, and it shows in their numbers.
Meanwhile, India's stock market has been pretty flat lately thanks to foreign investors pulling out and a weaker rupee.
Even with Sensex hitting a record level and both indices trading at high valuations, global investors are looking elsewhere for better deals as growth slows down at home.