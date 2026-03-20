NVIDIA's $20B AI deal with Groq raises US senators' eyebrows
Senators Elizabeth Warren and Richard Blumenthal have asked NVIDIA's CEO to explain a $20 billion licensing deal with Groq, an AI startup.
The agreement, sealed at the end of 2025, gives NVIDIA access to Groq's fast AI tech and brings in top talent from Groq, including its founder and president.
Senators suspect NVIDIA is trying to bypass antitrust checks
The senators think this move might be an effort to evade scrutiny by antitrust regulators, letting NVIDIA dodge antitrust checks while tightening its grip on the AI chip market.
They're concerned it could hurt US innovation against China.
The FTC is already reviewing similar tech deals, while NVIDIA said it purchased a non-exclusive license to Groq's IP, hired some of Groq's engineering team, and that Groq continues to operate as a separate, independent business.