NVIDIA's $20B AI deal with Groq raises US senators' eyebrows

Senators suspect NVIDIA is trying to bypass antitrust checks

The senators think this move might be an effort to evade scrutiny by antitrust regulators, letting NVIDIA dodge antitrust checks while tightening its grip on the AI chip market.

They're concerned it could hurt US innovation against China.

The FTC is already reviewing similar tech deals, while NVIDIA said it purchased a non-exclusive license to Groq's IP, hired some of Groq's engineering team, and that Groq continues to operate as a separate, independent business.