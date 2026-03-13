NVIDIA's GPU Technology Conference is back: What to expect

Huang's keynote will dive into physical AI, AI factories, and agentic AI. There are over 700 sessions lined up: think hands-on labs, training, exhibits, and even day-and-night markets at Cesar Chavez Park. Plus, there's an open models panel during the conference — check the official schedule for the exact date for anyone curious about the latest in open-source AI.

Why the dip in NVIDIA's stock might be a blip

Even though analysts' consensus projects free cash flow of more than $178 billion for the fiscal year through January 2027, its stock has slipped recently.

Investors are hoping the event brings answers about supply chain hiccups and how global tensions might affect business, plus more details on that huge Groq LPU deal.

For anyone into tech or investing, it's worth keeping an eye on what comes out of GTC this year.