NVIDIA's GPU Technology Conference is back: What to expect
NVIDIA's big GPU Technology Conference (GTC) is back from March 16-19, 2026, taking over downtown San Jose.
CEO Jensen Huang will kick things off with a keynote on March 16, even as NVIDIA's stock has taken a bit of a dip lately.
Key topics and sessions at GTC 2026
Huang's keynote will dive into physical AI, AI factories, and agentic AI.
There are over 700 sessions lined up: think hands-on labs, training, exhibits, and even day-and-night markets at Cesar Chavez Park.
Plus, there's an open models panel during the conference — check the official schedule for the exact date for anyone curious about the latest in open-source AI.
Why the dip in NVIDIA's stock might be a blip
Even though analysts' consensus projects free cash flow of more than $178 billion for the fiscal year through January 2027, its stock has slipped recently.
Investors are hoping the event brings answers about supply chain hiccups and how global tensions might affect business, plus more details on that huge Groq LPU deal.
For anyone into tech or investing, it's worth keeping an eye on what comes out of GTC this year.