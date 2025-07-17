NVIDIA's Huang praises China's tech, EV advances during Beijing visit

'Would love to buy a Xiaomi electric car...'

Huang pointed out how quickly China adopts new tech—like mobile payments—and even showed up at a business fair in traditional Chinese clothes.

He called Xiaomi's fast rise in the EV market "a miracle" and admitted he'd love to buy one of their cars, if only they were sold in the US.

He also criticized high US tariffs on Chinese EVs but stayed optimistic about NVIDIA's future in China and ongoing innovation.