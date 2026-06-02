NVIDIA's Jensen Huang spotlights robotics, energizes South Korea AI ties

Robotics stocks soar, suppliers dip

Shares of robotics companies like Doosan Robotics, Robostar, and Robotis soared after NVIDIA said it would team up with global (and specifically Korean) robotics developers.

SK Telecom also hit a record high thanks to its new role in NVIDIA's AI manufacturing push.

Meanwhile, some suppliers like Samsung Electro-Mechanics and LG Innotek dipped as investors worried about high valuations.

All eyes are now on Huang's upcoming Seoul visit for more partnership news.