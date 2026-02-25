NVIDIA's Q4 earnings drop today: What to expect

NVIDIA isn't just another tech stock—it's the heart of the AI boom. Investors are anxious to see if it can keep up its crazy growth and justify that multitrillion-dollar valuation. Even with mixed short-term price moves, institutional investors still hold significant positions, and some analysts have revised revenue estimates for its data-center business.

Data center business is the main show

It mostly comes down to NVIDIA's Data Center business, which could make up about 90% of total revenue thanks to huge demand for AI chips—think hyperscalers and new Blackwell/H200 tech rolling out worldwide (China included).

If you're into tech or investing, these results could shape what happens next in the whole AI space.